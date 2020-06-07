Thunderstruck! New Ford pick-up due in late summer

The new Ford Ranger Thunder will bring dramatic style and enhanced specification to Europe’s number one best-selling pick-up when deliveries begin in late summer.

Limited to just 4,500 examples across Europe, the Ford Ranger Thunder adds exclusive interior and exterior design to the 2020 International Pick-up Award-winner, as well as popular practical options as standard, to deliver SUV-like style and comfort alongside generous load carrying and towing capability. Powered by Ford’s Bi-Turbo 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine offering 213 PS and 500 Nm of torque, the Ranger Thunder also features, as standard, Ford’s 10-speed automatic gearbox for smooth shifting and effortless performance on- and off-road.

Derived from the highly popular Ranger Wildtrak series, the Ranger Thunder combines high specification with optimised load hauling and tough four-wheel drive capability. “With an edgier look for customers who aren’t afraid to be noticed, the new Ranger Thunder will be an unmistakeable presence on or off the road,” said Hans Schep, general manager, Commercial Vehicles, Ford of Europe. “This capable, comfortable and stylish addition to Europe’s best-selling pick-up range is as tough and versatile as it is charismatic.”

Distinctive

The Ford Ranger Thunder is offered in a single specification featuring eye-catching design details that highlight the model’s exclusivity and accentuate its “ready-to-rumble” character.

Finished in Sea Grey, the model adds exclusive 18-inch black alloy wheels and Ebony Black executions for the front grille, rear bumper, skid plates, fog light surrounds, load bay sports hoop and door handles. Bold red accents on the grille and sports hoop highlight the key details and are complemented by three-dimensional-effect ‘Thunder’ badges for the driver and front passenger doors and tailgate, with the ‘Ranger’ logo finished in matte black.

LED headlights with darkened bezels are also standard, with darkened taillight bezels at the rear. The Ranger Thunder includes a load bay bedliner and Black Mountain Top powder-coated roller shutter – both popular options with Ranger customers.

A practical new load bay divider is also featured

for the first time.

Comfortable and Characterful

The comfortable and characterful interior delivers full Ebony leather seats with distinctive ‘Thunder’ red embroidery and matching stitching across the steering wheel, seats, instrument panel and key touch points throughout the cabin.

Black floor mats are also standard and contrast with bespoke red-illuminated sill plates.

Proven powertrain

The Ranger Thunder’s powerful Bi-turbo 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engine offers outstanding pulling power, using twin turbochargers in series at lower engine speeds for enhanced torque and responsiveness, and bypassing the smaller turbocharger at higher engine speeds to provide maximum boost from the larger turbocharger for peak power. Ford’s 10-speed automatic transmission offers performance and durability proven in applications as diverse as the Ford F-150 pick-up and Ford Mustang.

The transmission features a wide spread of ratios and real-time adaptive shift-scheduling that adapts to changing conditions – enabling the optimal gear to be selected for performance, fuel efficiency or refinement in any driving scenario.

Proven 4WD System

The Ranger Thunder features the Ranger’s proven four-wheel drive system for highly competent off-road capability, and will deliver fuel efficiency from 7.8 l/100 km and CO2 emissions from 205 g/km (NEDC), or 9.1 l/100km and 239 g/km (WLTP).

The limited-edition Ford Ranger Thunder is available to order now for delivery in late summer 2020, and is priced from €47,590 in Ireland.

Contact Finlay Motor Group on 045 431725.