LATEST: Five new cases of Covid-19 reported in Kildare

Five new cases of Covid-19 have been reported in Kildare today. As of midnight Friday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,139 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,529 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,428 cases (6%).

One further person has now died from Covid-19. There have now been a total 1,679 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has been notified of 25 new confirmed cases of the virus. There is now a total of 25,201 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.