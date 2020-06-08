Online safety videos for Kildare parents

The first in a series of videos designed to support parents and children navigating online safety was launched last week on the Kildare/ West Wicklow parenting forum Facebook page www.facebook.com/ parentingsupport.

These short videos were developed in County Kildare, with a group of parents from St Farnan’s Post Primary School, Prosperous. The project is a response from a number of agencies including; County Kildare LEADER Partnership, Foroige Drug Prevention & Education Initiative and Tusla, all working together under the umbrella of Kildare Children and Young People’s Services Committee , Kildare CYPSC, with the aim of supporting parents to keep their children safe online.

The videos were filmed in December 2019 and edited in early 2020. They were due to launch in March, at the time that the coronavirus resulted in the widespread closure of services.

The Home School Community Liaison Officer in St Farnan’s, Andrew Little, supported the project and he feels that these videos “are a really good method of communicating with parents. It is great for parents in Kildare to receive messages from other parents with whom they can relate. It makes the information seem more relevant.”

The videos provide online safety tips and encourage parents to do five key things;

Start the conversation. Parents start talking with your children about online safety, early in their online life.

Agree limits. Parents can download a family agreement template and learn about the importance of setting limits to online time.

Be informed. It is important for parents to keep themselves informed about the online world, and this video provides some tips for helping parents stay up to date.

How much time was I online today?

Parents can set positive examples regarding online activity to their children through their own online lives.

Parents share and learn

This video encourages parents to link in with each other to provide that support network.