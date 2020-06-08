It's nearly open again! Shutters rise (slightly) on Penneys in Newbridge this morning

After a long wait, the shutters finally rose on Penneys in Newbridge this morning... but there was no queue of eager shoppers outside the store.

While retailers across the county opened their doors this morning, the popular fashion chain will not reopen to the public until Friday next, June 12. Its stores in shopping centres are set to reopen on Monday, June 15 next.

The slightly raised shutters across its entrance, offering fashionistas a tantalising peek at fashion fixes inside, was only to allow staff in to prepare for the reopening.

According to Penneys, rigorous health and safety measures will be put in place in all its stores including perspex screens at checkouts, enforcing social distancing, hand sanitiser stations and additional cleaning measures.

There will be signage to help customers maintain the social distancing measures and there limits on the number of customers allowed in the individual stores at any one time while changing rooms will remain closed

Every second till will be closed and fitting rooms and beauty concessions will be closed in stores for the time being.

