Is making chocolate your dream job? Lily O'Brien's is hiring in Kildare

Does making Kildare's most delicious chocolate sound like a dream job? Lily O'Brien's is currently hiring general operators on short term, three-to-five month contracts.

These roles are for Monday to Friday shifts in its chocolate production and packing departments.

For more details, see below. If you're interested in applying, please send your CV to AWyse@lilyobriens.ie

Successful applicants will be called for an online interview.