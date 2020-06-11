Black Lives Matter protest to be held in Newbridge this Saturday

A Black Lives Matter peaceful protest will take place outside Newbridge Town Hall this Saturday, June 13, at 1pm.

The organisers have advised that Covid-19 social distancing must be adhered to at all times during the event. The Newbridge demonstration will be a static protest - that is, the protesters will not travel from outside the Town Hall. There will be two metre markings to help attendees keep their distance.

Masks must be worn at all times and people are asked to bring their own hand sanitiser, water, snacks and signs, and not to share these with others outside their own household. A team of organisers will be advising on safety measures on the day.

"This is strictly a peaceful protest. Please do not do anything to risk the safety of all attending," said the organisers in a social media post announcing the event.

Cllr Chris Pender, who is assisting, said that the protest is being organised by Newbridge locals.

Black Lives Matter protests have taken place in several towns and cities across Ireland, including Dublin, Galway and Kilkenny, in the last few weeks, sparked by the death of George Floyd at the hands of police in Minneapolis and reflecting the widespread demonstrations across the US.