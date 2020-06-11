Man before Naas District Court charged with 1993 sexual assault

A 66-year-old man has been charged in connection with a historic sexual assault allegation.

The case was mentioned as the man made an appearance at Naas District Court on June 3.

The man is alleged to have assaulted a 16-year-old girl and the incident is alleged to have taken in December 1993.

Det Gda Christine Brady told the court than it would be alleged that the defendant gave the girl a lift home because they lived in the same residential area and she was assaulted in a bedroom.