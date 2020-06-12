Live Sport on TV this weekend
Friday
10:40 Horse Racing Compiegne Sky Sports Racing
10:40 Australian Rules AFL - Collingwood v Richmond BT Sport 1
10:50 Rugby League NRL - Manly Sea Eagles v Brisbane Broncos Sky Sports Arena
12:45 Horse Racing Beverley Racing TV
13:00 Horse Racing Gowran Park Racing TV
14:10 Horse Racing Newbury Racing TV
15:00 Snooker Championship League Snooker 2020 ITV 4 15:00 - 23:00
16:20 Horse Racing Craon Sky Sports Racing
16:35 Horse Racing Lingfield Sky Sports Racing
17:00 Horse Racing Yarmouth Sky Sports Racing
19:00 E-Sports W Series Esports League - Monza BBCi
21:00 Golf - Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 Sky Sports Golf 21:00 - 00:00
Saturday
06:00 Rugby League NRL - South Sydney Rabbitohs v Gold Coast Titans Sky Sports Arena
06:05 Rugby Union Super Rugby Aotearoa - Highlanders v Chiefs Sky Sports Action Sky Sports Main Event
07:35 Australian Rules AFL - Carlton v Melbourne BT Sport
08:30 Rugby League NRL - Newcastle Knights v Melbourne Storm Sky Sports Arena
10:35 Rugby League NRL - Wests Tigers v Canberra Raiders Sky Sports Arena
10:40 Australian Rules AFL - Port Adelaide v Adelaide BT Sport 2
13:00 Soccer Spanish Soccer - Primera Division - Espanyol v Alaves FreeSports LaLigaTV
18:00 Golf - Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 Sky Sports Golf 18:00 - 21:00
19:00 Pool Super Series FreeSports 19:00 - 22:00
Sunday
04:05 Rugby Union Super Rugby Aotearoa - Blues v Hurricanes Sky Sports Action
06:35 Australian Rules AFL - Sydney v Essendon BT Sport 2
12:00 Horse Racing Goodwood ITV 4
13:00 Soccer Primera Division - Athletic Bilbao v Atletico Madrid LaLigaTV
17:00 Horse Racing - Gulfstream Sky Sports Racing
17:00 Soccer German Soccer - Bundesliga 1 - Schalke 04 v Leverkusen BT Sport 1
18:00 Golf - Charles Schwab Challenge 2020 Sky Sports Golf 18:00 - 21:00
18:00 E-Sports F1 Virtual GP - Canada Sky Sports F1 Sky Sports Main Event
18:30 Soccer Spanish Soccer - Primera Division - Real Madrid v Eibar LaLigaTV
