Kildare Property Watch: Derelict house and 65.4 acres of land in Suncroft up for auction

Jordan Auctioneers, Newbridge are bringing to the market 65.4 acres with a derelict house at Ironhills, Suncroft.

An executor sale, the holding offers considerable potential and is located between the villages of Nurney (6km) and Suncroft (2.5km). This is a very central location close to Kildare town, Newbridge and the Curragh, and has access to the M7 and M9.

The land is in grass and in several small divisions. There are some superb mature trees on the boundaries, and although the land requires reclamation it would make an ideal site for a residence and yard, subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission.

The agents are guiding a figure of €390,000 for the entire property which is for sale by public auction on Thursday, July 2, at 3pm on the property.

For information, please contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.