Kildare Property Watch: 94 acres for sale at Swordlestown

Jordan Auctioneers and Chartered Valuation Surveyors are bringing to the market a top class non–residential farm comprising 90 acres at Swordlestown, Naas for sale by public auction on July 9 at 3pm on the property.

The property has frontage onto the R411 between Naas (three miles away) and Ballymore Eustace (four miles) and there is also separate laneway access to the lands. Punchestown Racecourse is just up the road.

The surrounding area is predominantly agricultural with some single one–off housing. This is an ideal central location with good access to the city and the motorway network.

The land extends to circa 90 acres (36.4 hectares) all in the one block. The entire is top quality land all currently in tillage but suitable for arable or grazing purposes.

The land is classified in the soils map of County Kildare as ‘Elton’ and ‘Dunstown’ series. These are generally good quality lands found on the best farms in the county.

Jordans expects the entire to make in the region of €10,000 an acre. Further details from Paddy Jordan or Clive Kavanagh on 045 433550.