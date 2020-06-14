Interiors column: Decorating with flowers

This is the perfect time of year to get our hands on beautiful, fresh garden flowers that can be used to enhance our homes. Not only are they visually appealing, but they can also brighten up even the darkest of days by adding a cheerful touch to our interiors.

Flowers can also appeal to our sense of smell as they create a beautiful scent throughout our homes. If you do not have fresh garden flowers, then you can consider ordering them from your local florist or purchasing some faux flowers that you can use all year round.

When using faux flowers, I would suggest that you use fresh greenery for additional texture. There are plenty of free DIY flower arranging tutorials on the internet to help you create the perfect arrangement. A vase is ideal, but you can add further interest by using other vessels such as urns, pitchers, small glasses for single stems, jugs or ornate bowls.

Here are some suggestions and tips on where you can place flower arrangements in your home:

Entrance Hall

Depending on the size of your entrance hall, you could choose to make a real statement with a stunning seasonal flower arrangement on your console table, radiator cover, corner pedestal table or fireplace. One large vase or urn will create an inviting focal point.

Consider your existing colour scheme when choosing flowers for your arrangement or draw colour inspiration from a piece of artwork hanging in your room. If you are unsure what colour flowers to opt for, then choose a classic floral arrangement of green and white.

Some white flowers to consider are hydrangeas, white lilac, roses and peonies. Summer lilac is currently in season, and is an excellent choice for those of you that love a scented flower.

Coffee Table

A coffee table can be instantly updated with a vase of beautiful flowers. Clear glass vases would look great and allow the flowers to take centre stage.

You can opt for pops of colour with flowers like tulips, roses or peonies. If your coffee table is styled with a few stacked books then consider placing a small vase on top of the books to add further depth and interest.

Dining Table

When decorating your dining table with flowers, I would consider the size and shape of your dining table. A small to medium sized circular table would look great with one central large floral arrangement, whilst a long rectangular table would look best with three separate smaller arrangements. Be wary of the height of your flower arrangement, as you do not want flowers that are too high and block the view of other people sitting opposite.

Kitchens

Pitchers are a great alternative for vases for flower arrangements on kitchen counter tops or islands. If you would like a display that would have more longevity, then consider adding a flowering plant to a container or urn rather than using cut flowers. Some herbs are also great for foliage in flower arrangements. Try fennel and mint as they add a beautiful scent.

Bedside cabinet

A simple flower arrangement is a perfect way to add a splash of colour to your bedroom. Consider small arrangements here as you do not want to overpower the room with a strong scent whilst you sleep. Even a snip of a single stem in a petite glass or vase can help create a perfect vignette on a small bedside table.

I hope you found my column helpful and that these tips will help you beautify your home with stunning flower arrangements. Remember, if there is a topic that you would like covered in 2020 then please drop me an email with your suggestions.

Louise is a former winner of TV3’s Showhouse Showdown. Contact 086 3999926; email info@aspiredesign.ie; www.aspiredesign.ie.