LATEST: Six new cases of Covid-19 diagnosed in Kildare

Six new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed in County Kildare, according to this evening's figures from the National Public Health Emergency Team.

As of midnight last Friday, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available, Dublin has the highest number of cases at 12,210 (48% of all cases) followed by Cork with 1,533 cases (6%) and then Kildare with 1,432 cases (6%).

Today's data shows that one further person has died of Covid-19, bringing the country's death toll in the pandemic so far to 1,706.

As of midnight on Saturday, June 13, the HPSC has been notified of eight more confirmed cases of Covid-19. There is now a total of 25,303 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

