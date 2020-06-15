Kildare Property Watch: Three-bedroom Sallins apartment for €199,000

Number 69 Station House Apartments, The Waterways, Sallins, is on the market with Coonan Property.

The three-bedroom apartment extends to approximately 85 square metres, and is presented to the market in excellent condition, according to the selling agent.

It also has access to a large rooftop balcony.

The accommodation consists of an entrance hall, off of which are two storage rooms (one plumbed for a washing machine) and a hot press.

The large, open-plan kitchen-living room features fitte shaker-style kitchen units.

The master bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and an ensuite. The two other bedrooms also feature fitted wardrobes, plus there is a family bathroom.

A hob, oven, extractor fan, fridge-freezer, dining table and six chairs and two- and three-seater sofas are included in the sale.

This apartment is located in Sallins Town Centre and adjacent to the train station, giving great connectivity to Dublin Houston.

The property will appeal to the owner/occupier or the investor. It is on the market for €199,000 with Edward Cummons on 0 45 83 2020 or email edwardc@coonan.com.