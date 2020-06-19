Met Eireann forecasts fresh and breezy weekend with more wet weather on the way

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the weekend is for a fresher, breezier and more changeable weather over the coming days.

Met Eireann’s forecast for the weekend sees rain over much of Leinster, Ulster, east Munster and east Connacht that will gradually clear to the northeast today. Brighter weather to the west and south will follow with some showers developing. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with light to moderate westerly or variable breezes.

Tonight, any lingering showers will die out and it will be dry with clear spells. Cloud will thicken from the southwest towards dawn. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 10 degrees, coolest in the midlands and mildest in the west with freshening southerly breezes.

Saturday morning will be dry with sunny spells. Rain will develop in the west by noon and will spread eastwards through the afternoon and evening with some heavy bursts, especially in the south. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees with fresh, southerly winds, which will be strong along the west coast.

Saturday night will see remaining outbreaks of rain in the north and east clearing overnight with clear spells developing. Scattered showers will, however, follow from the Atlantic to affect mainly parts of the west and north overnight. Minimum temperatures of 10 or 11 degrees in moderate to fresh southwest winds, strong near Atlantic coasts.

Sunday will bring a mix of cloud, sunshine and passing showers. The showers will be most frequent in the north and west, where some could be heavy and possibly thundery. Maximum temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees, coolest in the west, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds.

Any showers will soon die out on Sunday night, but cloud will thicken overnight and rain will extend eastwards from the Atlantic by morning. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Southerly winds will fall light for a time before backing southeast and increasing moderate to fresh and gusty by dawn.