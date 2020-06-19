WATCH: Churches, hairdressers, cinemas to reopen from June 29; all sporting activities can resume

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has announced the speeding up of the easing of the implementation of the roadmap out of Covid-19 restrictions.

In an address to the nation this Friday evening Mr Varadkar said that places and services including churches, hairdressers, beauticians, cinemas, theatres and gyms can reopen from June 29.

All sporting activities can resume with limited numbers of spectators allowed. He outlined that close contact sports, including team leagues for adults and children, can resume from June 29.

Gatherings of up to 50 people indoors and 200 outdoors are permitted from June 29 with gatherings of up to 100 indoors and 500 outdoors permitted from July 20.

"We can accelerate the reopening of our society and economy with most things on the roadmap now being moved to Phase 3," he said.

Mr Varadkar cautioned, however, that: "It will not be as it was before the pandemic. This announcement comes with terms and conditions".

He warned of the importance of people taking personal responsibility when it comes to the virus giving examples such as ‘‘leaving somewhere even if you’ve had a good time, if you’ve been there for too long."

Mr Varadkar asked people to still work from home. He said people should be guided by distance, activity, time and environment.

* Churches and places of worship, gyms, cinemas, leisure facilities, hairdressers and barber shops can reopen



* All sporting activities, including close contact sports, can recommence including team leagues for adults and children can resume with very limited numbers of spectators

* Mass gatherings will be limited to 50 people indoors and 200 people outdoors until July 20

* People should still work from home if they can.

The government is also asking everyone to consider four things before making a decision about doing something and at all times to evaluate the risk. These four things are: Distance, Activity, Time and Environment.



Distance: Always try to stay 2 metres apart from someone else if possible.



Activity: Wash your hands regularly, wear a face covering on public transport or in a crowded indoor space



Time: The amount of time you spend with a person or group increases your risk



Environment: Always bear in mind that a closed, poorly ventilated indoor space is much riskier than being outdoors.

Taking personal responsibility means not entering a place if you see it is packed. It means leaving somewhere, even if you are having a good time, if you have been there for too long. It means exercising judgement and self-control for your own sake, but also for the collective good.