We Care In Kildare campaign launched

Into Kildare has launched a campaign aimed at reassuring the local community and visitors that businesses throughout the county have implemented adequate health and safety measures.

We Care In Kildare is a county-wide initiative that will ensure the business community have actively implemented the highest standards of health and safety standards during the covid 19 pandemic. The initiative will consist of a promotional campaign and a Health & Safety Charter that will target a range of businesses, from retailers to tourist attractions throughout the county.

The initiative came about after consultation with hospitality and tourism network and stakeholders across the county. Following that, Into Kildare developed the We Care in Kildare campaign to reassure visitors and give businesses the confidence in welcoming them back to the county.

Businesses that sign up to the iniative will each receive a promotional leaflet that can be displayed in their premises, which will demonstrate they are ‘covid compliant’ in all aspects.

In addition, it will offer advice to visitors on health and safety measures that need to be considered from; ‘planning your visit’; ‘your arrival’, the health and safety facilities in the building and the presence of trained staff in the business.

Commenting on the initiative; Aine Mangan, CEO of Into Kildare said; “As we reach phase 2 of the unlocking of covid restrictions, Into Kildare network of tourism and hospitality sector has been collaborating and developing strategies to ensure that the safety and well-being of the general public is paramount, particularly as we welcome back visitors to our county. Into Kildare has been working with our industry partners with the aim of ‘re-imagining’ and re-structuring tourism and best practice in the industry.

“We are urging businesses to sign-up, get involved and show how pro-active our county can be in protecting others. We will be requesting that business sign a ‘self-declaration’ that they comply with all the points and adhere to HSE guidelines. We look forward to working together and demonstrating that ‘We Care In Kildare’ is a combined ethos that we all share.”

Welcoming last week’s announcement from Failte Ireland, she added: “We are delighted that Failte Ireland has announced the eagerly awaited guidelines for the hospitality sector. These will act as a benchmark and offer a set of guidelines moving forward, and we look forward to working with our members to proactively implement them.”

Kildare Mayor Suzanne Doyle also welcomed the initiative. “We are delighted to see that Into Kildare are working with tourism partners and businesses in the community to ensure the safe return of visitors to our County.

“We Care in Kildare is indicative of the compassion and spirit our hospitality industry has shown throughout this pandemic and we extend a huge thanks to Into Kildare for spearheading the campaign,” she said.