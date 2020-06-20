Kildare buyers looking for more space after Covid-19 pandemic - auctioneer

A Newbridge auctioneer reports that the pandemic is changing people’s living habits and they are seeking to expand their living space.

Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers reports that all eight staff are back working in the office in Newbridge, and there are a lot of queries and a lot of interest is being shown in property.

He said: “People want to get out of apartments, they have been claustrophic for people over the last few months. People who own a three bedroom are trading in for a four bedroom.

“The extra room in a house is now something on people’s mind, says Mr Hargaden, with more buyers looking to work remotely.

He said: “The office and garden will be a requirement. People want to move to the country, or if buying in a town, they want to move to an area near a green space.”

Mr Hargaden says apartments are ‘fine for young professionals’ but even with one child, apartment living becomes difficult.

He said: “Apartments are not conducive to family life. People are looking to get out into the country. I think that there will be a good interest in property. The lack of supply is still there and property is holding its value.”

He is optimistic about the property market and says that people want a work life balance.

Viewing a property at Jordans Auctioneers in Newbridge now involves making an appointment.

Children under 16 are not allowed on viewings, everyone is to be two metres apart and on time, there is no opening of wardrobes allowed and viewers of houses will not be able to use bathroom facilities