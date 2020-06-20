Kildare Property Watch: Large home with spectacular Curragh views

Ardross, which has been in the same ownership for the last 15 years, is located approximately 3km from the Curragh, 3km from Kildare town and 8km from Newbridge.

The property, located at Dunmurray, the Curragh, which was built in the 80s, comprises c3,526 sq. ft. set in the middle of mature gardens and grounds with complete privacy.

The property is set back from the road and approached via electronic gates with tarmacadam drive.

The accommodation includes an entrance hall, three large reception rooms, a fully fitted kitchen with Aga cooker, a breakfast area and utility. There are four bedrooms, two with bathrooms ensuite, and a family bathroom.

Outside there is a double garage, glass house, garden store and tack room. The gardens and grounds contain many specimen trees, shrubs and plants and are professionally landscaped.

Sloping away from the house, it affords complete privacy with magnificent views.

The paddock is all in permanent pasture and is ideal for a pony or hunter. There is also a tarmacadam tennis court.

Paddy Jordan who is handling the sale is quoting an asking price of €650,000. Viewings strictly by prior appointment.

Contact Jordan Auctioneers at 045 433550 for more.