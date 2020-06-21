Fashion Fix: Five of the best supersized tote bags for summer days out

Whether you’re heading for a picnic in the park or a stroll around some gorgeously green grounds, there’s a lot to pack for a sunny day out – particularly if the whole family is coming along for the ride.

There’s sun cream, sandwiches, toys for the kids, towels, books, maybe a bottle of bubbly… plus plastic flutes for when you pop the cork.

If you’re not careful, you’ll end up waddling out the door looking like a cart horse loaded down with goods – it’s not a great look.

Wouldn’t it be easier if you could shove everything into one giant bag? It certainly would, which is why we’ve hunted down five ginormous totes – and there’s not an Ikea bag in sight.

Not only are these holdalls epically proportioned, they’re aesthetically pleasing too, whether you’re into boho basketry, bright colours or nautical vibes.

Here are five of the best extra-large tote bags for all your summer excursion needs…

1. The Forest & Co Personalised Natural And Jute Extra Large Shopper, €29.29, Notonthehighstreet

Like a classic Breton top, this striped shopper will never go out of style, and you can give it a personal touch by adding your name or initials in the middle. Available in three colours, it measures 72cm by 48cm.

2. Accessorize Oversized Double-handed Basket Tote Bag, €24.64

Made from thick cotton-rich fabric and emblazoned with sunflower yellow stripes, this basket-style tote comes with long and short handles, and a zip-up pouch inside.

3. Hinza Bag Large Standard Plastic Pink, €27.98, Daisy Park

Incredibly practical, this boxy but flexible plastic bag from Swedish brand Hinza is available in a range of bright colours. Easy to wipe clean, it can be used for all sorts of purposes: carrying sandy toys or wet towels home from the beach, or even filled with ice and used to keep your Prosecco cold.

4. Lands' End Extra Large Zip Top Canvas Tote Bag, €35.23

Huge, sturdy and practically indestructible, this iconic canvas tote will see you through many summers to come.

Measuring 66cm wide at the top, it’s zippable, comes with a variety of pockets and is available in three colourways, plus you can add an embroidered monogram. The ever-popular bag is currently sold out, but is available to order for delivery in July.

5. H&M Fringed Shopper, €27.99

With rope handles and metallic detailing, this roomy, cream canvas bag is giving us major seaside vibes. The rectangular base is reinforced with a faux leather panel to make it extra sturdy.