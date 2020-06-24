McDonalds in Kilcullen reopens today after lockdown closure
New rules in place
McDonalds at the M9 in Kilcullen
The McDonald's restaurant at the M9 service station in Kilcullen is reopening for walk-in takeaway service today.
A number of new social distancing measures will be in place to help keep employees and customers safe.
Customers will follow a one-way system and be asked to sanitise their hands. A limited number of people will be served at one time. There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every half hour.
Seating will not be available for customers.
The reopening follows a pilot initiative in June. Drive-thru McDonalds, including in Newbridge and Naas, saw a huge boom in customers and lengthy queues when they reopened in recent weeks.
