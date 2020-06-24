McDonalds in Kilcullen reopens today after lockdown closure

The McDonald's restaurant at the M9 service station in Kilcullen is reopening for walk-in takeaway service today.

A number of new social distancing measures will be in place to help keep employees and customers safe.

Customers will follow a one-way system and be asked to sanitise their hands. A limited number of people will be served at one time. There will be fewer self-order screens switched on and those in use will be sanitised at least every half hour.

Seating will not be available for customers.

The reopening follows a pilot initiative in June. Drive-thru McDonalds, including in Newbridge and Naas, saw a huge boom in customers and lengthy queues when they reopened in recent weeks.