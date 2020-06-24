New burrito outlet Zambrero opens in Naas

A new burrito outlet has opened at the food court at Monread Fare, Naas.

Zambrero is an Australian-founded Mexican restaurant chain which first opened in Ireland on Dublin’s Hatch Street in March 2016. It now operates six outlets in Ireland.

The outlet will offer a wide range of burritos, chikitos, bowls, nachos, tacos, capas, quesadillas, plus vegetarian, vegan, gluten free and kids’ options.

“We are delighted to be able to offer more choice to our customers” said Liam Fitzpatrick of the Lidon Group which owns Monread Fare. "We already have range of well-known food and beverage brands at Monread such as Papa Johns, Chopped and Insomnia but the more choice that we can offer, the easier it is for families to visit, as everybody has different tastes.”

Monread Fare is located at the Texaco service station beside Tesco, Aldi and McDonald's.