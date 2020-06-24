LATEST: Nine additional cases of Covid-19 reported for County Kildare

Nine additional cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed for County Kildare in figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and the Health Service Executive.

As of midnight last Monday, June 22 (the latest date for which a county-by-county breakdown of figures is available), 1,476 cases have been diagnosed in county Kildare. That total is a rise of nine on Sunday night's reported figure of 1,467.

Kildare has the third-highest number of Covid-19 cases, after Dublin (12,218 cases) and Cork (1,535 cases).

Meanwhile, the HPSC has today been informed that a total of six further people with Covid-19 have died. There have now been a total of 1,726 Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight Tuesday, June 23, the HPSC has been notified of five more confirmed cases of COVID-19. There is now a total of 25,396 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Through our collective action, we have moved in the right direction in our fight against widespread community transmission of Covid-19. As we go forward, the behaviour and progression of this disease is in all of our hands.

“Every single one of us today has the ability to reduce the impact the virus might have on our most vulnerable and those at risk. You can do this by keeping a physical distance from others or wearing a face covering when in busy public places like shops and public transport, and by continuing to keep your number of daily contacts as low as possible.”