Good news as CervicalCheck screening programme set to resume

The HSE is planning on restarting the cervical screening service CervicalCheck on July 6. The screening programme was suspended earlier this year as a result of the coronavirus.

Screening will be restarted with people who need an early test because they:

are due an early repeat screening test - a one-year recall

need a repeat test because their last sample could not be tested - a three-month recall

have this year become eligible for their first cervical screening test

The HSE has clarified that they will be contacting people who are on a yearly recall first and will do so by letter when it is time to book your appointment.

The first letters will be sent the week of July 6 and then invitation letters for routine screening will follow, beginning with people who have been waiting for the longest for their screening.

The HSE has asked that people please wait to receive a letter asking you to rebook your screening test before do so. Of course, if you are experiencing any unusual symptoms please contact your doctor immediately. Do not wait.

If you are 25 to 30 years of age and having your first test

You may be 25 to 30 years of age and having a test for the first time. If you are, check the CervicalCheck register to make sure the HSE have all the details we need to arrange your test. Phone 1800 45 45 55 for more information.

Going for your screening test

The cervical screening test will be the same. But your GP surgery or clinic may be a little different when you go for your appointment.

Change you may notice include:

talking with your doctor on the phone before your appointment

your nurse or doctor wearing personal protective equipment (PPE)

being asked to wear a mask during your appointment

being asked to wait outside until it’s time for your appointment

fewer people in your healthcare building

waiting a little longer for your appointment

When you should reschedule an appointment

Phone your GP surgery, screening clinic or colposcopy clinic to reschedule your appointment if you:

have symptoms of coronavirus

are self-isolating because you are a close contact of someone who has tested positive for coronavirus

need to postpone your appointment

If you are worried about symptoms, please immediately phone your GP. Never ignore any unusual symptoms. For other queries about Cervical Check phone Freephone 1800 45 45 55.