Celebrate Saturday’s Irish Derby at home this year

The Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby is just around the corner and with racing taking place behind closed doors, it’s time to start planning your Derby Day party at home.

The Curragh wants everyone to join with them to celebrate the running of Ireland’s greatest race next Saturday by organising their own Derby Day party at home. Light up the barbecue, crack open the champagne and dress to impress in the comfort of your own home.

The big race will be shown live on RTE as the highlight of a two hour programme from 6pm to 8pm, while Racing TV will show all races live over the three days. RTE will also televised the features TRM Summer Fillies Handicap and extra.ie Apprentice Derby on Friday and four races on Sunday including the Alwasmiyah Pretty Polly Stakes, Weatherbys Ireland Greenlands Stakes, Paddy Power Rockingham Handicap and Finlay Volvo Race

The racecourse will also host a Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby webinar next Wednesday with special guests.

Following the very positive feedback the weekend before last, the Curragh will publish their own digital racecard on all three days which is designed and produced by Weatherbys.

Keep an eye out for details on all the Curragh’s social media platforms for details of all the Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby activities and throughout Derby Weekend for all the latest news.

The Curragh will be sharing Derby party recipes and delicious culinary creations that you can make at home, children’s colouring pack, interviews with famous faces.

There will also be a competition where you can win hospitality for you and 10 guests to the Curragh for Longines Irish Champions Weekend in September and membership for 2021.

The O’Brien family will have a very strong challenge in this year’s Dubai Duty Free Irish Derby with Aidan likely to have multiple runners as he tries to win the race for the 14th time, while son Joseph who landed the race with Latrobe in 2018 expecting to be represented by Crossfirehurricane recent winner of the Coolmore Ten Sovereigns Gallinule Stakes and owned by US based businessman Scott Heider.

Jim Bolger, who has won the race with both Trading Leather and St Jovite, expects to be represented while three trainers expect to have their first runners. Chiricahua is set to give trainer Ger Lyons his first runner in the race while King of the Throne and Sunchart could be first runners for trainers Emmett Mullins and Andy Slattery.

The Curragh has been very grateful for the support of sponsors during these challenging times.

Dubai Duty Free will continue to sponsor the Irish Derby having first added their name to Ireland’s premier race in 2008. Other sponsors include Paddy Power, DMG Media, GAIN Equine Nutrition, Comer Group International, Irish Stallion Farms and Barronstown Stud, while County Kildare based businesses including Finlay Volvo, Hanlon Concrete, TRM and Weatherbys Ireland will all continue to be part of the biggest weekend of racing in the Irish racing calendar.