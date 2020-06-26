Man dies after being struck by train between Monasterevin and Portarlington

A man has been killed after being struck by a commuter train near Portarlington on Friday morning, June 26.

The incident was confirmed by gardaí after an early morning train struck and tragically killed the man on the line between Portarlington and Monasterevin.

Emergency services attended the scene and train services were disrupted for some hours.

Passengers onboard the train reported the incident at around 9am. They felt the train suddenly brake before the tragic accident.

Gardaí confirmed the accident occurred shortly before 9am.

"A man was fatally struck by a train in Portarlington. The scene is currently preserved and investigations are ongoing," they said in a statement.

It's understood the incident is being treated as a personal tragedy.

Irish Rail has said the rail line is now reopen, after it was closed for several hours.