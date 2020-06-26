Kildare man banned from owning animals by judge at Naas District Court

A man prosecuted under animal welfare legislation was prohibited from owning pets or animals in the future at a Naas District Court sitting on June 12.

Edward Cummins, 58, whose address was given as Parsonstown, Carbury, was prosecuted under Section 12 of the Animal Welfare Act, which prohibits neglect of animals at Parsonstown, Carbury, on April 25, 2018.

Solicitor Conal Boyce recalled that the defendant was living in Inchicore and retained four horses on a piece of property and “the animals suffered on the back of that.”

Sgt Brian Jacob said the horses were found in a distressed state and added that three of them died.

Mr Boyce said there was a failure to pay a man who was to look after the animals.

Mr Boyce also told the court that he had €1,250 in court to be donated to My Lovely Horse, a horse and donkey welfare charity.

He told Judge Desmond Zaidan that at a previous hearing he indicated that if the defendant made the donation he would ban him from owning horses.

“It has taken some effort to come up with this (money) and he finds it very stressful to be here. He has impressed me with his approach to this case,” Mr Boyce told the court.

Judge Zaidan noted that the probation report provided to the court indicated that the defendant had engaged well with the probation team and demonstrated remorse.

It was also noted that the defendant had expressed a willingness to do voluntary work and while this was not possible because of the coronavirus outbreak, he remained willing to do so.

The horses were described as family pets and the defendant’s mother was unwell at the time.

Judge Zaidan also imposed a €1,000 fine on the defendant.