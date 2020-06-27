Kildare schoolboys use lockdown to help charity

Four big-hearted schoolboys are taking part in a fundraising cycle during the month of June for the Jack and Jill Foundation.

Matthew Hodgson (12), Aaron Browne (12) and brothers: Cillian (13) and Cathal (14) Kennedy are putting their spare lockdown time to good to pedal hundreds of kilometres to raise money.

Some of the journeys are clocked up with return trips to visit grandparents.

Cathal is a student in St Mark’s School in Newbridge while Matthew, Aaron and Cillian are 6th class students in Two Mile House National School.

The boys have set up a Go Fund Me Page - The June 1200 - for donations and have so far raised over €2,000.

Matthew’s mother Karen told the Leader: “They are four young lads working hard to help a great cause.

“We would be delighted and grateful if people could give donations if they can.

“It started out as a project to mark the end of primary school because due to the Covid-19 lockdown, there have been no events to mark that milestone in their lives.”

“They had a target of 1,200km for the month of June but they will pass that and will keep on cycling as long as the donations keep coming in.”

Based in Johnstown, the Jack & Jill Foundation provides specialised nursing care for very young children with severe learning difficulties, some of whom have uncertain futures.