In case you missed it: The best Kildare bits from last night's RTÉ Does Comic Relief

RTÉ Does Comic Relief was a huge hit last night with stars of Irish comedy, screen and stage taking part in skits, songs and more to raise funds for Covid-19 hit charities.

Kildare artists and performers were well represented among the dozens who turned out to do their bit for charity. So far, over €5.3 million has been raised and you can still donate at www.heehee.ie.

Jam Media Animation brought tears to the eyes of the nation when they animated a video of Newbridge's Christy Moore singing The Voyage 'into a 20-year-old Nokia phone'. The gorgeous video clip features the story of a granddad and granddaughter separated by the virus.

Comedian Aisling Bea, a native of Kildare town, sent singer Hozier some jokes for a hilarious skit.

Caragh's star soprano Celine Byrne starred as homeowner Pauline in the dramatic Dermot Bannon: The Opera, opposite Risteard Cooper as the glass-mad architect himself.

Kildare town man Ray D'Arcy knocked it out of the park when he reunited with Zig, Zag, Dustin and the dreaded Ted for The Den - which proved that 90s kids' telly was the best kids' telly ever.

Eadestown GAA man and former Republic of Ireland soccer star Niall Quinn took part in an Italia '90 reunion clip that showed the soccer heroes of 30 years ago still have their silky skills.

And - in the most talked-about piece of the night - former Kildare minor football captain turned actor, Maynooth man Paul Mescal, reunited with his Normal People co-star Daisy Edgar-Jones and Fleabag's Hot Priest Andrew Scott for this brilliant crossover sketch between the two hit shows.

Actor, footballer, fashion icon and now singer... is there anything this Kildare man can't do?

