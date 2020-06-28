Kildare Property Watch: Land near Caragh up for auction

Jordan Auctioneers have brought another excellent block of land to the market at Oldtown, Donore, 2.5km from Caragh, on Sticken’s Lane.

The property extends to c. 65 acres (26.39 hectares) with extensive frontage of about 200 meters onto Sticken’s Lane. The entire is in three divisions, mostly in beans with a smaller section of about five acres in grass. It is generally very good quality land ideal for any number of uses with natural boundaries and hedgerows throughout. There is a lovely aspect towards the church in Caragh and the entire would make a good site for a residence subject to obtaining the necessary planning permissions.

According to Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents, “there is generally good demand for non–residential blocks of land from both farmers expanding and people with cash looking to invest in a secure asset with tax free benefits when entering a minimum of a five-year lease agreement.

“Since Covid-19 there has been a considerable increase in enquiries from people looking to relocate cash into tangible assets,” he added.

The property is for sale by public auction on Friday, July 24, at 3pm on the lands.

Jordan’s are quoting €700,000 and additional information on the holding is available from Clive Kavanagh or Paddy Jordan on 045 433550.