Art exhibition in Rathangan this weekend in aid of Hospice and Men's Shed

An exciting art exhibition will be held in Rathangan this week to raise funds for St Brigid's Hospice and Rathangan's Men's Shed.

Running from Friday July 3 to Sunday July 5, it will be held at NC & JO'B Photography Studio and Gallery on Main Street.

"Featuring paintings from local artists, this exhibition gives us an opportunity to raise money for two great causes, while also showcasing the fantastic artistic talent we have in the town and surrounding areas," said organiser Mary Mather.

"We can't have coffee mornings or run the usual charity events given the current situation with Covid-19, so we thought an exhibition would be a good way to support the Hospice and the Men's Shed."

John O'Byrne, who runs the studio, said:"We are delighted to host this event and I am really looking forward to seeing all the wonderful artwork on display."

The exhibition will be open at the photographic studio from 10.30am daily. There is no admission fee but people can contribute to a donation box if they wish.

For further information contact Mary on 087 2608529 or John on 085 1567879.