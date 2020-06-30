Case of man accused of engaging in sexual act with teen adjourned at Naas District Court

A man accused of engaging in a sexual act with a 16 year old had his case adjourned again at a sitting of Naas District Court on June 17.

Sgt Jim Kelly said it would be alleged that the defendant befriended a teenager, brought her to a house and performed oral sex and sexual intercourse with her.

The alleged victim in the case was a friend of the defendant’s daughter.

The man is prosecuted for engaging in a sexual act with a person under 17.

Sgt Kelly added the case would likely be heard be heard by the Circuit Court.

Judge Desmond Zaidan imposed reporting restrictions in the case.

He also granted the defendant free legal aid.