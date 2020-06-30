LATEST: One further death from Covid-19 reported in Ireland today

One further person with Covid-19 has died in Ireland, according to today's figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. There has now been a total of 1,736 virus-related deaths in Ireland.

As of midnight last night, 11 further cases of the virus were confirmed, bringing the total so far to 25,473 confirmed cases.

In county Kildare, as of midnight on Saturday, June 27, the latest date for which county figures are available, there had been a total of 1,481 confirmed cases of Covid-19. There had been an increase of three cases between Friday and Saturday last.

As of midnight Monday, June 29, 429,698 tests have been carried out. Over the past week, 24,607 tests were carried out. 116 tests were positive, giving a positivity rate of 0.5%.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today marks six months since the WHO first received reports of what we now know to be Covid-19.

“Since then, there have been 10 million cases and 500,000 deaths reported worldwide.

“We know more about this virus and how to limit its spread than we did six months ago. It is very important that we keep up the national effort to reduce the impact of this disease in our country.”

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Each person should risk assess their own environment to inform their personal decisions and actions during this pandemic.

“We know how this virus spreads, we know the public health behaviours required to protect ourselves and others, we must continue to be aware of the disease and limit its spread.”

* These figures are released by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre and HSE each evening and are available to the public at https://covid19ireland-geohive.hub.arcgis.com/.

Please note that county-by-county figures are released some days in arrears, and because of that may sometimes be higher than the daily number of new cases for the country as a whole.