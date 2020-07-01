Newbridge man Peter O'Neill completes five marathons in a month for Irish Cancer Society

Newbridge man Peter O'Neill completed five marathons in a month during June in order to raise money for the Irish Cancer Society.

Peter is one of the driving forces behind the annual Relay For Life ICS fundraiser which, unfortunately, was cancelled this year due to Covid-19 restrictions. Last year's Kildare event raised €90,000 for cancer support services.

Peter decided to take on a 'Marathon In A Month' challenge to fundraise for the ICS - and smashed his goal, covering a total of 211.6km and raising €5,357.40 in the process.

He was joined for the last leg of his trek yesterday by local councillor and former oncology nurse Peggy O'Dwyer, on a route that took in the Ring of Roseberry and Roseberry Bog, with a well-deserved break for coffee along the way.

You can still donate to Peter's fundraiser by clicking HERE.