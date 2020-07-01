Drugs raid: Large grow-house discovered in Monasterevin
Man arrested
Cannabis plants found in Monasterevin yesterday. Picture: Kildare gardai
Cannabis worth in excess of €40,000 were found in a garda operation in the Monasterevin area yesterday, Tuesday, June 30.
Gardaí arrested a man in his 30s who was subsequently detained at Newbridge garda station.
A search was carried out as part of a planned operation. Gardaí discovered over 50 cannabis plants which were being cultivated in the house.
