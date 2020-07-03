LATEST: Two deaths, 9 more cases of Covid-19

Two more people have died from Covid-19, with the death toll now standing at 1,740 cases in Ireland, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

The HSPC has also been notified of nine further cases of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in Ireland to 25,498.

The latest figures available for Kildare, as of midnight, July 1, show that there have been 1,491 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in the county.

Dr. Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Ireland’s 14 day incidence of Covid-19 is now less than three cases per 100,000. This is amongst the lowest in Europe and demonstrates that the disease remains suppressed in our communities. The key to maintaining this status is responsible individual behaviours and avoiding any complacency.”