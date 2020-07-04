Kildare Property Watch: Five-bed Newbridge home with extension

A substantial five-bedroom detached family home in a sought-after location in Newbridge is on the market with Jordan Auctioneers.

No 1 Kilbelin Drive is located in a residential development of semi-detached and detached homes. Built approximately 22 years ago and substantially extended, offering 2,300 sq ft of spacious accommodation presented in showhouse condition throughout.

Approached by a large driveway to the front, the house has a brick façade, PVC double glazed windows, dual gas and solid fuel central heating, a modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances, Henley 30kw Stove (back boiler), beautifully redesigned bathrooms and a playschool/gamesroom/ office extension to the rear with toilet and kitchenette.

It is excellently situated in a very central location in town only a short walk from the town centre with schools, shops, pubs, restaurants, and the Whitewater Shopping Centre.

Spacious

The entrance hall has double doors leading into a sittingroom with solid fuel stove, familyroom, kitchen/diningroom with modern fitted kitchen and integrated appliances and island unit. French doors lead to conservatory and proceed to the extension containing c. 395 sq ft with toilet and kitchenette. Also on the ground floor there is a utility and toilet.

Upstairs there are five bedrooms, two of which are ensuite, and a family shower room. The bathrooms are finished an exceptionally high specification.

The home is for sale through Liam Hargaden of Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550 who is guiding €420,000 and can be contacted for further information or appointment to view.

