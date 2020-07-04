Nurse thanks Whelan’s Shoes in Naas for their Covid-19 crisis kindness

A local nurse has praised Whelan’s Shoes in Naas for their act of kindness at the Covid-19 crisis which meant that she was more comfortable doing her job over the last couple of months.

Bernadette Corrigan works as assistant director of nursing at Tallaght University Hospital.

Like many of her management colleagues, she knew back in March, as the coronavirus threat loomed, that she would need to become more active as she would be required on the wards.

A cheap pair of shoes with no support had left her sore and tired after a day on her feet.

Even though retailers had been forced to close their doors, she rang the long-established Naas footwear retailer to see if there was any chance they could accommodate her.

“I got a phone call from Richie 20 minutes later and we met at the shop at 5pm,” she said.

Grateful to have been accommodated at short notice, Bernadette picked out a comfortable pair of top-of-the-range Ecco shoes in her size.

“But when I went to pay, they would not take any money from me — it was so kind of them,” said Bernadette.

“The shoes have been fantastic,” she added. Bernadette’s busy job over the past few months has involved checking wards for PPE, and she has been on her feet all day. “There has been lots of walking and dashing around. I could not believe what Whelan’s did for me,” said the now-lifelong customer, expressing her thanks.

Whelan’s Shoes, on North Main Street, Naas, opened its doors for the first time in June 2014, and is a sister store of Whelan’s Menswear, across the road.

Under the management of Tina Barrett and her team, it stocks leading brands such as Clarks, Ara, Ecco, Rieker, Skechers, Tommy Bowe and IMAC, catering for all ages and every occasion.

“We would like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank all frontline staff for their hard, selfless work and not just throughout this current pandemic, but every day,” said Richie Whelan.

