LATEST: One more case of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare

One further case of Covid-19 has been confirmed in County Kildare, according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre. As of Thursday, July 2, the latest date for which a breakdown of county figures is available, Kildare had 1,492 diagnosed cases of coronavirus.

One more death from the virus was reported nationally today, bringing the overall death toll to 1,741.

Eleven new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed - 25,509 in total since the pandemic began.