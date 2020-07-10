Hotel 7: A stylish, modern hotel nestled at the heart of Georgian Dublin

Nestled in the heart of Georgian Dublin, waiting to be discovered is Hotel 7 - an impressive Georgian building that has been lovingly restored to create a modern stylish hotel.

Restored from an old college to a modern hotel and only two years old, the hotel was styled by Irish designer Zachary Harper and evokes memories of the roaring 20s with gilded edges and a rich gold finish.

Since opening, the hotel has received glowing reviews. The chic rooms, elegant cocktail bar and restaurant combine with attentive service to reward our customers with an exceptional experience in the city centre. The public areas feature commissioned artwork by Peter Monaghan and works by Graham Knuttel.

Our stylish boutique hotel with 51 rooms provides the perfect place for an intimate and comfortable stay for our guests. Hotel 7 is located just a couple of minutes’ walk from O’Connell Street. Guests enjoy a peaceful night’s sleep while still being within walking distance of the all the attractions, nightlife and exciting atmosphere of Dublin.

Rooms are designed to create a relaxed and airy feel. They are the perfect mix of the traditional with design. This guest review sums it up: "classy decor and a nice, chilled out vibe'.

Our elegant cocktail bar and restaurant are the perfect place to unwind after a long day. We offer a wide range of freshly prepared 'signature pours' created from locally sourced whiskeys and gins. Our exquisite dinner menu provides a mix of simple and exotic dishes.

All of our rooms are designed to provide style and comfort with all the all the modern necessities; WiFi, smart TV and USB sockets keep you in touch with the world, while the Nespresso machine, pillowtop beds and rainwater shower provide the extra comforts you deserve.

Breakfast is a triumph. All our hot dishes are cooked to order by our chef. Choose from a 'Traditional Irish Breakfast' to 'Eggs Benedict' or anything in between. These, along with a wonderful continental buffet and a Nespresso coffee, will set you up for the day.

The cherry on top is our brilliant staff whose professionalism is matched only by their friendliness. They are ready and willing to help our guests with any requests. Our guests say it best in their comments and reviews: eg “highly responsive staff who did their best to keep their memories of staying in Dublin positive” and "super friendly and helpful staff".

Hotel 7 has brought something unique, special and new to North City Centre Dublin. Our dream to offer a stylish and comfortable location in Dublin is only two years old, but in that short time we have exceeded guest expectations every day.

We would be honoured if you visited us, our staff are waiting to welcome you. Hotel 7 opened in April 2018. The hotel in Gardiner Row, Dublin 1 is a converted Georgian building with a modern extension.

We are currently ranked 10th in Dublin on Tripadvisor and listed as 'superb' by Booking.com.

For more, call 01 8737777 or visit www.hotel7dublin.com.