Kildare Property Watch: Charming countryside living

The home at Ballyshannon

Number 1 Ballyshannon is a detached countryside bungalow just outside Kilcullen. This is a superbly spacious four-bedroomed family home, extending to 232m2 approximately, is ideal for the growing family.

This attractive property is brought to market in excellent condition throughout with the best fixtures and fittings included in the build. It is a warm and welcoming family home.

While located just two minutes from the village of Calverstown, the busy shopping towns of Kilcullen and Newbridge are just five and 15 minutes away, offering many shops, restaurants and leisure facilities.

The home’s well-proportioned accommodation briefly comprises entrance hall, sitting room, kitchen/living room, sunroom, utility room, guest wc, bathroom, four bedrooms (two sharing an en-suite). Upstairs there are two large rooms suitable for a variety of uses, and a storage closet.

The garden has been beautifully maintained. It features manicured lawns, laurel hedging, mature trees, a paved patio area with pergola and beds stocked with many shrubs, roses and bedding.

This home is perfect for the family looking for a private detached home with all the benefits of country living but with easy access to urban facilities.

The property comes with an asking price of €375,000 and viewings may be made with Sherry FitzGerald O’Reilly 045 866466 or info@sfor.ie