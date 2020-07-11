Kildare Property Watch: Old-fashioned field auction in Suncroft!

Jordan Auctioneers rolled back the years when they auctioned 65 acres with a derelict house at Ironhills, Suncroft, Co Kildare by public auction recently.

Instead of bidders being invited to the plush surroundings of a hotel, the auction was held the old-fashioned way — in the field itself!

According to Jordans, the setting was different but a major success and despite all the advances in technology the human touch still goes a long way.

The property was an executor sale, located between the villages of Nurney and Suncroft. Before an attendance of about 40 people there were several active bidders from the outset with the property opening at €300,000. Bidding increased all the way with the property going on the market at €500,000 and two bidders fighting it out before the hammer dropped at €550,000 to a local farmer.

The land is mixed quality in several small divisions and although in need of some reclamation, according to Clive Kavanagh of the selling agents, ‘it would make an ideal site for a residence and yard subject to obtaining the necessary planning permission. Despite all the Covid-19 uncertainty interest levels were strong from the outset’.

Jordan’s have several more land sales scheduled in the next couple of weeks and these will give a good indication as to how the land market is performing.

For further information on these sales, contact Jordan Auctioneers on 045 433550.