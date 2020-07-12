Naas Muslim community thanks frontline workers

Members of the Muslim community in the Naas area have paid tribute to the to the work of medical personnel as well as emergency services personnel by providing them with food.

The food was prepared by staff at the Swapna restaurant at Abbey Street, just opposite the Moat Theatre.

Although the number of hospital admissions and deaths have fallen in recent times, Covid-19 remains an ever present threat.

Those involved in the initiative were Mohammed Jashim Uddin, Firoz Ahammed, Jafar Uddin, Zakir Hossain, Hasan Bhuyan and Zahid Hissain.

“We prepared food for about 200 people because we wanted to thank all of the frontline staff who have done so much to help people affected by the virus,” said Jashim. These included hospital staff, ambulance staff and gardaí.