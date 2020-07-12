Anger at litter at Kildare's Ballinafagh Lake during lockdown

An increase in the number of visitors to Ballinafagh Lake near Prosperous during the Covid-19 restrictions led to dangerous parking and littering, a councillor claimed.

Speaking at the local municipal district meeting last Friday week, Cllr Aidan Farrelly called on the council to address the issues which also included camp fires.

The Council responded that the enforcement of illegal parking is the responsibility of the Gardaí under Section 55 of the Road Traffic Act, 1961.

Cllr Farrelly explained: “There was a serious lack of care of the general area by a minority of visitors, which rendered it unusable to others at times.

“The people who were responsible for this should be disgusted with themselves. People should take greater care of such a beautiful amenity area.”

The councillors agreed to raise the anti-social behaviour with the Gardaí and with the Joint Policing Committee.

Cllr Farrelly also suggested that anti- littering signs should be erected in the area to deter discarding of rubbish.