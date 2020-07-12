Kildare Property Watch: Unique Enfield equestrian home on the market

A residence on c. 5.8 acres, at Clonaugh, Johnstownbridge, Enfield, is on the market with Coonan Property.

The equestrian country residence will be on sale by public auction on July 29 at the Glenroyal Hotel in Maynooth.

This property is a four-bedroom country residence with stables, paddocks and an exercise arena. It is a jewel of property, especially for the client with equestrian interests, or for bespoke property that offers great privacy, according to the selling agent.

Designed by renowned country house architect, Patricia Ennis of Kildare Architects, enormous attention to detail is there to see in the home.

The property has a free-flowing floor plan and the house extends to approx. 279.45 sq. m. (3,008 sq. ft.) and is on approx. 5.8 acres.

This property has many unique design features such as a bespoke high-end kitchen designed by Ballymore Kitchens, high internal ceilings, under floor heating and dual aspect windows, and a sunroom, to list but a few. The property has been maintained to the highest standards by its original and current owners.

The property has numerous outdoor buildings, outdoor sand arena and three paddocks in pasture.

Viewings are highly recommended, particularly for the equestrian or hobby farm enthusiast.

The guide price is €525,000, and the BER is B3. The auction will take place on July 29 at 3pm in the Glenroyal Hotel, Maynooth.

Contact Edward Cummins on 01 628 6128 or email: edwardc@coonan.com.

The kitchen of the home at Clonaugh, Enfield

The living room