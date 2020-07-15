LATEST: Three further cases of Covid-19 confirmed in Kildare

Three further cases of Covid-19 have been reported in County Kildare, according to figures released this evening by the Health Protection Surveillance Centre.

As of midnight on Monday, July 13 - the latest date for which county-by-county breakdowns are available - Kildare had registered 1,517 cases of coronavirus, three more than the previous day.

This evening, the HSPC announced two further deaths from the virus, bringing the country's death toll to 1,748. Fourteen new cases of the virus were confirmed in Ireland today, bringing the country's total to 25,683.