Irish Water cannot confirm how long Monasterevin-Rathangan Boil Water Notice will last

Irish Water has said it cannot confirm how long a Boil Water Notice imposed yesterday evening on the Rathangan Water Supply will last.

"The test results of a number of water samples will be required to confirm adequate chlorination of the public water supply in order to lift the Boil Water Notice," said Irish Water in a statement this afternoon.

Some 6,500 people who get their water from the Rathangan Public Water Supply are affected by the move.

The areas affected include Rathangan, Tullylost, Ellistown, some parts of Monasterevin including Oldgrange and Ballykelly, some areas on the outskirts of Kildare town and the surrounding areas (see map below for more details).

The Boil Water Notice was imposed following issues with the disinfection process at the water treatment plant, according to Irish Water, which meant that the public water supply was not adequately chlorinated.

"It is necessary that chlorine is present in adequate levels in drinking water to ensure that the water remains disinfected until it gets to the taps in people's homes and businesses," said the company. "This issue has now been resolved.

"We cannot be conclusive about how long the Boil Water Notice will last at present but we would like to reassure our customers that Irish Water's drinking water and operational experts are working with our colleagues in Kildare County Council and in consultation with the HSE and the Environmental Protection Agency to lift the Boil Water Notice as quickly and as safely as possible."

Irish Water has said it is making direct contact with customers registered on its vulnerable customers register who are affected by the notice.

It added that water tankers will not be supplying water to affected areas. "The HSE recommend that tankered water is boiled before consumption so there would be no benefit in using tankers."