Temple Mills House, Celbridge, contents for online auction this Saturday

The contents of Celbridge’s Temple Mills House are to be sold via an online auction to be conducted by Prosperous-based Reilly Antiques.

The sale will take place next Saturday, July 18, at 12 midday.

Temple Mills House is a restored Georgian residence, dating back to 1785, on seven acres on the outskirts of Celbridge, which was sold last May for €850,000.

It was restored by a previous owner and the catalogue for sale contains a lifetime collection of antique furniture, fine art and collectables.

Reilly's Antiques is a long established and renowned showrooms and auction rooms with over 10,000 sq feet over two storeys, trading for over 50 years. The business has built a solid reputation, both nationally and internationally.

Saturday’s auction is their first since the Covid-19 Lockdown and there are over 380 quality lots , comprising of 19C Gilt Overmantle Mirrors, Pair of Edw. Mah Display Cabinets, 19C Mah Server/Console, Vict Grandfather Clock, Reg Mah Teapoy, Pair of Vict Inlaid Rosewood Miniature Cabinets, Vict Walnut Butterfly Couch, Early Vict Mah Irish Library Table M & W Jackson, Dublin, Paintings. Large Selection of Quality Period Display Cabinets, Sideboards, Work Boxes, Desks, Canterbury's, Games Tables, Centre Tables, Clocks, Royal Doulton, Masons Mandalay, Rugs, Object D’Art, etc.

Sale procedure

In an effort to follow best practice in line with the Government & the HSE guidelines for Covid-19 and for the safety of staff and customers this auction will be online only.

Bidding will be conducted in five ways.

1. Leaving absentee bids online

2. Filling out the absentee bid form while viewing the auction in person.

3. Telephoning or emailing Reilly's Antiques with your absentee bids. Call 045 868650 or info@reillysantiques.ie.

4. Arranging a telephone bid with Reilly’s Antiques by phoning 045 868650.

5. Bidding in ‘Real Time’ via the saleroom

Follow the auction or bid online by clicking HERE

Social distance rules must be adhered to during viewing. Please bring your own pen and print own catalogue.

Viewing on the morning of the sale from 9am.

Contact

Tel: 045 868650/ 087 2226814.

www.reillysantiques.ie Email: info@reillysantiques.ie

View our catalogue online and bid online at www.the-saleroom.com.

Showrooms are also open for daily sales from Tuesday- Friday, 10am to 6pm, Saturday 10am to 5pm and every Sunday from 2pm to 5pm.