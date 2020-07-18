KWWSPCA Animals In Need: Can you give Mabel a new home?

Mabel came into our care after her owner was no longer able to keep her (through no fault of the owner or Mabel).

She is a very sweet natured and friendly girl who loves attention. She is only about 8 months old and is looking for a new home. A home with older children would be perfect for her. She is very well behaved.

Mabel is fully vaccinated, neutered and microchipped and there is an €80 adoption fee to partly offset her veterinary costs.

If you would like to offer Mabel a home, please call 086 1751841. (Her microchip number: 972274001314473. Origin: Ireland.)

NOAH’S ARK KWWSPCA CHARITY SHOP, NEWBRIDGE

Just a reminder that the KWWSPCA’s Charity Shop, Noah’s Ark, on Cutlery Road, Newbridge, has opened for business again and offers great bargains in women’s, men’s and children’s clothes and accessories; household items; bric a brac; books; DVDs and lots more.

The shop is open from 10.30am to 5pm, Mondays to Saturdays, and all its management and staff are volunteers. Noah’s Ark provides the KWWSPCA with almost half its annual income and is vital to enable the Society to continue helping animals in need.

DOG REHOMING OVER THE LAST FEW MONTHS

The KWWSPCA is delighted to report that it was able to continue with the rehoming of its rescue dogs during the Covid-19 lockdown, as the care of animals was deemed to be an essential service.

Visitors were restricted to only those who had a genuine interest in a particular rescue dog and who had filled in the necessary paperwork to get the adoption process started.

At the moment, they only have one dog available for rehoming — Freddie, who was Dog of the Week last week. They do, however, have quite a few other dogs in their care: some are booked for homes but awaiting collection; some are in foster care and need more time before they are ready for adoption; and some new dogs, who are at the Animal Shelter, have yet to be assessed and given the necessary veterinary treatment before they will be ready for new homes.

Details of dogs needing new homes are posted on the KWWSPCA website, www.kwwspca.ie, and on the KWWSPCA Facebook page, together with details of how to go about adopting a dog.

The Shelter is still closed to visitors unless they have made an appointment to visit a specific dog.

KEEP SAFE AND WELL!

The Kildare & West Wicklow Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (KWWSPCA) is a Registered Charity which investigates and deals with reports of cruelty and neglect to animals; family pets, wild animals and birds, and horses, ponies and donkeys, throughout County Kildare and West Wicklow. The Society is run entirely on a voluntary basis, there are no paid employees.

Helpline: 087 1279835

Email: kwwspca@gmail.com

Website: www.kwwspca.ie

Follow us on Facebook