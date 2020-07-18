LATEST: Two deaths, 21 new cases of Covid-19 in Ireland today

Two more people in Ireland have died of Covid-19, this evening's figures from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre reveal, bringing the country's death toll so far to 1,735 people.

As of midnight last night, the HPSC has been notified of 21 new confirmed cases, bringing the total so far in Ireland to 25,750.

The number of Kildare cases remains at 1,517 as of Wednesday, July 15, the latest date for which county breakdowns are available. There had been no rise in the number of cases in Kildare for three days previous to this.

Dr Ronan Glynn, Acting Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “Arming ourselves with knowledge is the best defence we have against Covid-19. Make sure you know the symptoms – cough, fever, shortness of breath, loss of smell/taste – and act quickly in isolating and phoning your GP as early as possible if you experience them. Do not adopt a wait and see approach.

"Once again, we must each play our part in stemming the spread of Covid-19 in Ireland - follow the public health advice, reduce your social contacts, keep a distance of two metres and plan to see others outdoors where possible, do not organise or attend house parties and wear a face covering when in shops or on public transport.

"Let’s not lose sight of our collective goal: to suppress Covid-19 in the community and thereby protect our health, that of our loved ones, and that of the most vulnerable across our society.”