Horse-owners’ dream property with period residence for sale in Kildare

A fine equestrian property with a compact period residence and 40 acres of land — Coologmartin House, Donadea — is on the market with Jordan Town & Country Estate Agents.

The facilities at the property include 14 loose boxes, a floodlight all-weather arena (sand and fibre), horse walker, tack and feed room and a range of ancillary amenities.

The residence is 2,475 sq ft of living accommodation. It has three reception rooms, four bedrooms, a kitchen and three bathrooms. The original two-storey building, which is shown in the Ordnance Survey maps

of 1837, may have been a coach house before various extensions were added.

The property is located in Timahoe, near Johnstownbridge and convenient to the M4 which is 10km away.

The property has recessed electric gates.

The land is all in permanent pasture with access of the tarmacadam avenue and bounded by mature hedges and trees providing excellent shelter. The fields are fenced for livestock by a combination of post and railed and wire fence.

Selling agent Paddy Jordan said it is ideal for training, sales prep, livery or sport horse enthusiast.

The property is for sale by private treaty, and Jordans are quoting €795,000. Viewing is by appointment only. Contact 045 433550 for more information.